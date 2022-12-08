Deerfield schools committee recommends ‘like new’ renovations in referendum plan

After nearly 11 months, the committee tasked with pre-referendum work has recommended the school board consider a $49.7 million “like new” renovation of the Deerfield middle-high school building.
That would address the facility needs at the middle-high school, as well as the space needs arising at the elementary school within the district’s borrowing limit, Citizens Advisory Committee members said during the presentation of the plan at a Dec. 5 meeting.
While the committee had wanted to construct a new building, the district’s borrowing limit keeps that from being a realistic option. The committee agreed the renovations—demolishing part of the building and adding 164,000 square feet to the existing structure—remain a great alternative.
“They (Bray Architects) have done other projects very similar to this, and they showed us pictures and timelines,” CAC member Terry Jones said. “I was very impressed with it, so it was the most convincing.”
The board will take official action on the measure during its Dec. 18 meeting, where it will vote on the measure and sign the state paperwork making the referendum question official.
The proposed “like new” renovation of the middle high school is estimated to come in at a total of $49.7 million, including a 15% contingency to plan for unknowns resulting from market changes. The price tag for district residents would be a $1.14 tax rate increase per $1,000 of equalized property value, or $228 annually on a $200,000 home.
Preliminary plans include a ground addition and an academic wing addition.
Two courtyards would also be created. These would not only add outdoor spaces for learning and lunch, but also bring natural light into previously dim spaces, Vogel Construction representatives said.
The CAC recommendation comes after a community survey showed strong support for the measure. Bill Foster, the founder, president and owner of independent research firm School Perceptions, estimated that the referendum is likely supported by 61% of Deerfield Community School District voters after analyzing the survey’s results.
If the measure is approved by voters in April, construction would begin in phases in the late spring or early summer of 2024. The project would be tackled in phases, Vogel Construction representatives said, so the building could continue being used. The final phase would be completed before the start of the 2026-27 school year.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said planning has already begun for community information sessions. She welcomed residents to visit the district’s website for more information, including 3-D tours of some spaces that would be addressed by the potential renovation.
Jensen also expressed gratitude toward committee members, who met for two hours each month over the 11-month process.
“I appreciate their dedication to learning, listening and discussing the needs of the district, especially as it relates to our future facility planning,” Jensen wrote in an email in which she thanked each of the 16 members by name. “The proposed plan they shared with the community via the recent survey came after much discussion and deliberation.”
