Deerfield Community School District

Deerfield schools committee recommends ‘like new’ renovations in referendum plan

Screenshot 2022-07-26 131637.png

The proposed location of two possible Deerfield Middle-High School additions would add academic space as well as space for building and grounds.

After nearly 11 months, the committee tasked with pre-referendum work has recommended the school board consider a $49.7 million “like new” renovation of the Deerfield middle-high school building.

That would address the facility needs at the middle-high school, as well as the space needs arising at the elementary school within the district’s borrowing limit, Citizens Advisory Committee members said during the presentation of the plan at a Dec. 5 meeting.

Southern Wisconsin Regional Education Reporter

Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.

