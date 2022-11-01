Deerfield schools continue preparations for potential referendum with survey, information meetings

The Deerfield Community School is now collecting community feedback about a potential upcoming capital referendum in April through a community survey open until next week.
The district is also offering tours of the middle-high school building for two information meetings this week.
The meetings will include a walking tour of the building with Superintendent Michelle Jensen, who said she would be providing information about the facility needs of the district and the plan proposed by the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC). Jensen believes the meeting and tour will take about one hour. The next tour will be on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
The original portion of the middle-high school was constructed in 1966, with several additions being made throughout the years, creating a conglomerate of variously aged hallways and classrooms.
Since the district is legally unable to borrow the amount required to build a new school to fulfill its needs, the CAC has recommended a like-new renovation of the middle-high school, which would add about 45,000 square feet to the building and updates.
This would also move sixth graders to the middle school portion of the building and alleviate some space issues cropping up in the elementary school, which currently has some students learning in its basement and teacher lounges, according to building principal Melinda Kamrath.
As of Aug. 31, the project was estimated to cost just under $50 million and an additional operational cost of $250,000 per year.
Those with questions regarding the survey can contact Angie Haag in the District Office at 608-764-5431, extension 1148.
