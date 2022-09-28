Deerfield schools residents to receive referendum survey late October

Deerfield residents can expect to receive a survey next month from the school district regarding a possible capital referendum for the middle-high school.
The Citizen Advisory Committee, a group tasked with helping the district with pre-referendum work, met Sept. 21 to go over a draft of the survey and to discuss the timeline of its next steps. Residents should get the survey in late October and it will be due back in early November, Superintendent Michelle Jensen told the Deerfield Independent.
During that time, Jensen plans to host informational sessions and tours of the middle-high school. The dates and times of the tours will be published on the survey itself, she said.
“I’ll show you, and I’ll take you on a tour of what this looks like so that you can see what needs to be changed,” Jensen said of the tours.
The survey, which will be available on paper and online, will detail why the district is considering going to referendum: to update the middle-high school and address space needs at the elementary school.
Then, residents will be asked whether they would support a referendum, which would renovate and expand the current middle-high school as well as bring sixth grade students to the middle school. It would also result in an estimated annual tax increase of $114 for every $100,000 of property value starting December of 2023.
Residents, however, will not be asked to consider building a new middle-high school altogether, despite committee interest.
Over the summer, committee members had asked a district consultant to explore the cost of building a new middle-high school, as the construction of the original portion of the building was completed in 1967. The committee was informed Aug. 10 it would not be feasible because of statutory debt limits.
The district’s debt capacity is limited to 10% of its equalized property value, or $55.4 million, by state law. While the borrowing limit is expected to increase to $62 million by Oct. 1, that’s still well short of the estimated $85.4 million cost to build a new middle-high school that meets the district’s current needs.
“Everybody was kind of let down,” CAC member Ron Schwoerer had said at the August meeting. “A lot of people that I talked to were rooting for a new school all together, a clean slate.”
Committee members were reminded by district leaders, along with Vogel Bros. Construction and Bray Architects that the proposed renovations, dubbed “like-new” renovations, would bring dramatic change to the 65-year-old building.
The two proposed additions, a new courtyard and heavy renovations throughout the building, Bray Architects Vice President Ryan Sands said, would completely change the space.
The results of the survey, Jensen said, will be shared at an open meeting in November. She emphasized that the survey will help the district decide whether to pursue a referendum in April and is not an actual vote.
