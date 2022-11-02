top story hot Deerfield Community School District Deerfield schools to honor Veterans, active military personnel By Deerfield Independent Staff Nov 2, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Deerfield Community School District will open its doors this Veterans Day on Nov. 11 to honor and celebrate community veterans and active military personnel.The day will begin with breakfast at the Middle-High School beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. After breakfast, the school will host a Veterans Day program from 8-8:45 a.m.At 9:30, the Deerfield Elementary School celebrations will begin in the gym with its own program Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Veterans Day Military Personnel Veteran Military School Breakfast Celebration Deerfield Community School District Deerfield Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Booker's TD catch with 18 seconds left lifts Waunakee over Middleton in football playoff thriller DeForest athletes receive all-conference honors Waunakee parents express support for boys' coach under fire Will Femrite scores winning PK to advance Monona Grove boys soccer to sectional final with win over Union Grove Sun Prairie East High School student arrested for making terrorist threat Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin