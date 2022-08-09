 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story hot
Cambridge School District

Donations, volunteers needed for school supply drive's 9th year

For the ninth year, Cambridge School District students will have access to free school supplies to start their school year through a combined community effort.

Families can pick up supplies on Aug. 15 from 4p.m.-7 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South Street, by driving up the circle drive at the front of the school. Volunteers will bring supplies out based on the students grade.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK