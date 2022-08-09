Donations, volunteers needed for school supply drive's 9th year

For the ninth year, Cambridge School District students will have access to free school supplies to start their school year through a combined community effort.
Families can pick up supplies on Aug. 15 from 4p.m.-7 p.m. at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South Street, by driving up the circle drive at the front of the school. Volunteers will bring supplies out based on the students grade.
Every year, the school district teams up with the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART), and the Cambridge Food Pantry to provide students a backpack and a full set of supplies for the year. Last year, district social worker Kristen Gowen said, about 90 students received school supplies, with participation steadily increasing over the years.
“Cambridge has approximately 25% of its students with income which makes them eligible for free or reduced lunch and 10 students classified as homeless,” Gowan wrote in an email. “Our goal is that all students start the school year equipped to succeed.”
But, Gowan emphasized that any Cambridge School District family can participate in the event; there are no questions asked regarding income or need.
To bring those supplies to students, Gowan estimates the group spends around $1,500-$2,000 of donated funds, which mainly come from the local Lion’s Club, the Cambridge Foundation, St. Vinny’s of Lake Mills and CART. The groups also receive donated supplies from Vogel Bros Building Co. of Deerfield, through the company’s School Supplies for Kids initiative.
This year, Gowan said needs are higher while the funding doesn’t go nearly as far.
“Money is even tighter this year with the increase in cost of many basic needs such as food, rent, clothes and gas,” Gowan said.