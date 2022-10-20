Educational budget shortfalls decades in the making

As school districts across Wisconsin grapple with budget shortfalls due to stagnant funding and rising costs, school administrators are faced with few options. Some districts opt to ask taxpayers to contribute more funding through referendums. Others make cuts, and others use one-time funding offerings to balance the budget short-term.
District leaders point to 1993 as the starting point of the budget challenges schools are currently facing.
That year, the Wisconsin State Legislature instituted revenue limits on public schools, McFarland School District business manager Jefforey Mahoney explained, only allowing school districts to raise a certain amount of money from state, federal, and local sources, with each school’s base revenue based on what was happening at that particular moment.
This meant very different things for districts across the state, Lake Mills Area School District superintendent Tonya Olson said.
“If you were a low-spending district back then and then they came in with those caps, you were done, and that’s what you were locked into,” Olson said.
That revenue limit is commonly expressed in an amount spent per pupil, which the legislature has raised over the years, Poynette Superintendent Matthew Shappell told board members, “but the last two years, the state has given us zero dollars per student and has basically frozen our revenue limit, whereas you know, there has been some inflation.”
Not far away, the Lodi School District passed a referendum in April, one part of a contentious local election season, in which an incumbent board member was asked by a resident at a candidate forum, given a choice, would he rather be re-elected or to have the referendum pass.
“I said I would rather have the referendum be passed,” said William Wipperfurth who served on the school board going back to 1995. “Because otherwise I would have had to help disassemble a lot of the things put in place that made the Lodi School System perform as good as it has.”
Give and Take of 1993
Former Lodi School District Superintendent Chuck Pursell, though retired, is still active with the district and serves as a financial consultant for other districts. In the early 90s, Pursell said there was pent up demand for the construction of new schools. Then in 1993, Governor Tommy Thompson proposed minimum two-thirds state funding of public education. This, Pursell said, led to a surge of capital referendums.
“That freed up the opportunity—rather than depending on local taxpayers—for all the funding with potential referendums for buildings,” said Pursell. “So there began, in the mid to late 90s, a surge of referendums, especially building referendums. I believe that was perceived (in the Capitol) as taking advantage of the fact that the state was putting more money into education and using it not that way that they intended.”
State Senator Jon Erpenbach (D- Middleton) was not in office until 1998, but he recalls the changes as a Capitol staffer at the time. In 1993 there were several proposals from Thompson: guaranteed two-thirds funding for public schools, the establishment of a Qualified Economic Offer capping teacher salary increases at roughly 3.8%, pegging school funding to the inflation rate, and instituting school revenue limits. Revenue limits were later made permanent in the 1995-1997 budget (Act 27, 1995).
“And so as a result, school boards are dealing with curriculum and they deal with budgets, but a lot of what school boards used to do, they can’t do anymore,” said Erpenbach, describing the school board’s role, formerly as dealing with curriculum and the combination of budgeting and local taxation. If schools needed funding, it could be addressed in property taxes, if residents felt property taxes were too high, it would presumably be an issue in the next school board election.
Over time the financial burden shifted to local districts with the state’s portion of the school funding falling back to less than half, according to The National Center for Education Statistics’ National Public Education Financial Survey, which showed Wisconsin’s K-12 funding in 2018 to 2019 portioned at 49.5% state, 43.8% local (39.5% property tax), and 6.7% federal.
Starting in the mid ‘90s, according to Pursell, the role of school administrators increasingly changed with each new funding cycle being an unknown.
“You never knew exactly what the level of state funding was going to be after about 1995 to 1997,” said Pursell. “They (the legislature) also began putting money into tax credits instead of the state funding formula, because that way they could control where it went and how much of it went.”
From his seat on the Lodi School Board, Wipperfurth says that he appreciated changes that came with the QEO, describing the period before as frustrating, seeing it as, “a handful of teachers and a union representative decided what they were going to discuss, they knew how much money they were going to get,” and making choices at odds with objectives laid out by the administration.
Wisconsin shows the future of politics
The education funding landscape changed again in 2011 with the passage of Act 10, a budget repair bill introduced by Gov. Scott Walker to address a state budget deficit of $3.6 billion that included significant cuts to public employee bargaining rights, health insurance and contribution rates to the Wisconsin Retirement System.
With the passage of Act 10, there was the promise, according to proponents, of saving local governments money in the next budget, but it also included a cut in per-pupil student aid by 5.5%.
Waterloo School District Superintendent Brian Henning noted that the circumstances have shifted a great deal since the passage of Act 10.
“We were at a huge state deficit at that point in time—somebody had to take a cut,” Henning said. “It feels awfully weird right now that we’re struggling as much as we are and the state’s sitting on a surplus.”
At the end of the fiscal year in June, the surplus was estimated to be $4.3 billion with a rainy day fund balance of $1.73 billion.
The increasing reliance of public schools on a combination of local property taxes and referendums for funding (leaning on ability and will of the local voting public) creates a risk of increasing disparity in education among districts of differing means, a likely consequence not lost on Pursell and many other school advocates.
In 2011, representatives of various regional school districts, including Lodi, Poynette, Sauk Prairie, Baraboo, Portage, and Reedsburg held a summit in Sauk City to discuss changes to education funding with their legislators, Lodi was represented by board member Sue Miller and Pursell.
“We each talked about how this whole tax credit and pulling back of funding for school districts were forcing us to have to look at referendums, putting a bigger burden on our local communities and not looking positively at the future of public education in this state,” said Pursell. “And we talked about the funding formula and how some tweaks to it or how some changes to it could bring better equality and more equitable cost across the state.”
In 2019, State Senator Luther Olsen (R-Ripon) and Assembly Rep. Joel Kitchens co-chaired the Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding, which published a report of recommendations for the legislature. The recommendations included increasing per pupil funding rates, increasing through the general school aid funding formula, adjusting rates based on inflation and restoring the two-thirds funding commitment.
As more education funding focuses on tax credits and increasing the availability of school vouchers, there is a school of thought in which a de-funding of public education is not a bug of the state funding formula, but a feature, according to Erpenbach.
In Poynette, Shappell told board members that they had a state-defined “bucket” for any revenue, and there were three ways to make that bucket bigger: get more students (which is still based on a three-year average), get an increase in per-pupil funding (as opposed to general school aid that still bumps into the revenue limit), or go out for referendum.
“Some districts rely a great deal of their budget on their operational referendum, some up to 40% of their budget comes from an operational referendum,” said Shappell. “And I think that is very telling that we need to take a look at—as a state—how we fund our schools.”
Roberta Baumann, Lauren Henning, Jeromey Hodsdon, and Chris Mertes contributed to this story.