Cambridge EMS Chief Paul Blount (center), Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson (forefront), EMS and fire department members, Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission representatives and local residents discuss the proposed expansion of the fire and EMS station in Cambridge on Feb. 26, at a forum at Galleria 214 offered in advance of upcoming referendums. 

The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission is hardly alone with its struggles. 

Across the state, emergency medical services and fire departments, especially those who rely on volunteer paramedics and firefighters, are struggling — with some facing extinction.

A number of agencies, including the Edgerton Fire Prevention District, are consolidating to pool resources, staffing and finances in the face of labor shortages and fiscal shortfalls.
Lake Mills EMS is among the Wisconsin nonprofits agencies that provides ambulance and emergency medical services to local communities. The nonprofit relies on volunteers and faces staffing challenges as well as inflation and supply chain snafus.
Labor shortages hitting EMS agencies and fire departments, especially volunteer departments where paramedics and fire fighters sometimes get paid only stipend, are approaching crisis proportions in Wisconsin.

