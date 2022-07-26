The Deerfield Village Board has narrowed down candidates in its search for a village administrator to replace its current administrator of nine years.
All have economic development experience, and one is a current city administrator.
The board of trustees at its July 12 meeting chose Lisa Kotter, interim city administrator for Cascade, Iowa; Jordan Nordby, Main Street Monroe executive director, and Todd Willis, Brookfield economic development director, as three finalists for the role, village administrator Elizabeth McCredie told the News and Independent. The candidate will succeed McCredie, who is retiring after 35 years with the village.
McCredie said the board planned to interview the three finalists Aug. 2 but there will be no public component to the interview process, and she anticipated the interviews with the board would likely be held in closed session. She said the hope is for the board to decide on a finalist at its Aug. 8 meeting.
Kotter is the only one with experience in the top position of a municipality, having worked for seven cities since 1995 ranging in population from 1,500-person Cornell, Wisconsin, to Moline, Illinois, a city of about 44,000 people.
Nordby has led Monroe’s nonprofit economic development organization since 2015 and is a consultant for the University of Wisconsin Small Business Development Center.
Willis has been Brookfield’s economic development coordinator since 2016.
Lisa Kotter
Kotter grew up in the Milwaukee area, according to reporting in the Cascade Pioneer. She also earned both her bachelor of science degree in political science and her master’s in public administration from the University of Milwaukee.
Kotter has worked in multiple Quad-City-area municipalities since leaving Moline in 2019 for what numerous media reports called personal reasons.
The city of Eldridge, Iowa, terminated Kotter’s contract as city administrator in September 2021 by a 3-2 vote after an investigation by a third party found a hostile work environment, according to a report in the Quad-City Times. A lawsuit filed that same week alleged she should have not been fired because one of the votes in favor was the subject of a gender discrimination lawsuit she had filed a month earlier, according to WQAD.com.
That suit has not been resolved, according to online court records, and is scheduled for a November trial.
Jordan Nordby
Nordby previously worked as an assistant project manager at Matousek and Associates, a Green Bay marketing research firm.
Nordby holds a bachelor’s degree in French and International Studies from St. Norbert College and a master in public administration from the Pepperdine University School of Public Policy.
Todd WillisWillis holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration from the UW-Milwaukee.
Before working for Brookfield, he spent two years as special projects coordinator for the city of St. Francis and was a budget and research analysis intern for the village of Whitefish Bay. He held various private sector jobs from 2002 to 2014, when he entered graduate school.