The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission has faced some pushback over its recent decision to create a joint chief leadership position to oversee both the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department and the Cambridge Area EMS.
The commission in November voted to redo its leadership structure after the announcement of the upcoming retirement of Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson, opting to create one head for both departments.
The creation of such a position sets the stage for the possibility of these two separate departments to merge, but that’s not set in stone yet.
In order to create such a position, the commission needs approval from each municipality it serves, which are the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale, and the towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christiana. The commission will need to edit the intergovernmental agreement that governs it, that all five municipalities have signed.
At a recent Cambridge Village Board meeting, the board took up the conversation of the joint chief position.
Village president Mark McNally, who is the village’s representative on the commission, said the decision to restructure leadership was a financial one.
“It's trying to keep in mind that volunteerism while it's working, it's not going to keep going, we're going to have to find people… But we do need to look at that. Because we have budget issues,” McNally said.
Johnson, during public comment, said that he saw the financial concerns that brought on the move, and eliminating a leadership salary made sense. However, he requested that, per the fire department’s constitution, the commission let the fire department elect the new chief.
“Our call volume that we have does not warrant a person that is a full time fire chief,” He said. “It doesn’t pay for the commission to pay for a full time fire chief when you don’t need one.”
“Our fire chief should be elected by people who know what it is to get up in the morning at 2 a.m. in 20 below 0” and respond to a fire, Johnson continued. “No disrespect to the commission, but you’ve never been on a truck.”
Several village board members expressed concern over the move, saying they agree that a chief needs to be connected to both fire and EMS operations, and be able to build trust.
“It does seem a little incomplete that you would just have a director suddenly take over both sides,” Board member Paula Hollenbeck said.
Board member Kris Breunig asked what the financial benefit of a joint chief position would be, if it was a financial decision. McNally replied that he is in the process of collecting financial statements from the two departments, and would share that information when it came.
Hollenback said the Cambridge Village Board has had concerns previously about commission transparency.
The village in October had its legal representation send the commission a letter clarifying the process for amending the intergovernmental agreement, what purchases need approval from the five municipal boards in the commission and how the equalized property value, which determines how much each municipality contributes to the fire and EMS budgets, is calculated.
Village staff and board members said they did not receive a reply to that letter.
“I just want everyone to be represented fairly before this agreement is signed,” board member Chuck Franklin said, asking whether a public hearing should be held.
A public hearing had tentatively been planned for Dec. 7 in Cambridge, but that meeting was cancelled.
The board fielded concerns from members of the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department about the move, saying input from more members of the fire department should have been consulted.
“The fire department has not been included in discussions…We should have been consulted,” said first assistant fire chief Tom Frederick. “We deserve better than this. This is not how you treat your volunteers.”
Honorary first assistant fire chief Tim Scott added that he felt it’s important for the department to choose its leader, given the taxing nature of the job they’re signing up for.