Funding issues took exacerbated by pandemic, education leaders say

School districts have had a history of finding ways to slim down budgets or stretch dollars, but many school leaders say it’s no longer possible due to unprecedented obstacles.
Districts are now grappling with the aftermath of a lingering pandemic and record high inflation rates. Every day costs, from keeping the lights on to fuel, paired with unforeseen expenses and price variability, make budget planning nearly impossible, district leaders say.
Recently, the Cambridge School District had to scramble to replace a fridge in its kitchen after the previous one suddenly failed. This is becoming more common as districts put off upgrading or replacing aged equipment, Banker said.
This doesn’t address aging facilities and upgrading district offerings, they say. The move to remodel aged school buildings, like in Deerfield, or build a new school to accommodate a growing community, like in Lake Mills, becomes a separate burden, also put on taxpayers.
Another facet creating a challenging budget is the competitive job market; administrators say districts need to increase wages and benefits, which make up the majority of school district budgets, to attract staff members.
“It’s very challenging to build a three-year budget look, with the volatility that we have seen in the healthcare market, which is one of our largest expenses—as it should be, because the humans that we compensate are the life source of the school system,” Banker said.
Superintendents said that while these individual issues have cropped up in the past, they have never had to weather the challenges all at once.
Superintendents say the COVID-19 pandemic created increased academic, mental health and social emotional needs for students, as well as increased basic needs outside of the classroom, like meals, clothes, and other support.
“Kids are a direct correlation of their home, of their society, of our community. There’s nothing wrong with kids, they’re not broken,” Marshall Public Schools Superintendent Dan Grady said. “There’s just a lot more to them and many of them are having less life experiences. So, the work is harder.”
Lake Mills Area School District superintendent Tonya Olson also pointed to special education students.
Public schools are federally required to provide services for special needs students, which can be costly for districts. District leaders say they’re not getting sufficient funding for it.
Special education aid is also a reimbursement, so districts receive the funding a year after they have already spent the funds. This can leave districts in the lurch if there is a big shift in expenses from one year to the next, Lake Mills Area School District business manager Tasha Naylor said.
The final special education aid rate was 29.6% of districts’ aidable spending amounts in the 2020-21 school year, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
“We’re just trying to help the kids,” Naylor said. “Just let us help the kids.”