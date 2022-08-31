In response to school district budget shortfalls, Governor Tony Evers announced he will invest $90 million in K-12 education for staffing and mental health services on Aug. 30.
“As our students, parents, and educators and schools get ready for another exciting school year ahead, we know that there are some serious challenges our kids, families, and schools are facing. I’ve always said that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that means working to do the right thing for our kids and our schools when they need our help the most,” Evers said in a press release.
“Whether it’s making sure kids have access to mental health services, helping with increased costs of classroom and school supplies due to national inflation, or retaining and recruiting educators and staff to keep class sizes small, these investments will go toward making sure our kids have the resources and support to get caught up and be successful both in and out of the classroom,” he continued.
Of the $90 million, $15 million is earmarked for the governor’s “Get Kids Ahead” initiative, which provides mental health services in K-12 schools, and $75 million to give “districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.”
Area districts are set to receive $945,700 to meet district needs.
Cambridge School District: $78,662
Deerfield Community School District: $68,089
Lake Mills Area School District: $141,283
Marshall Public Schools: $88,324
McFarland School District: $208,916
Monona Grove School District: $287,578
Waterloo School District: $72,920
The districts will also receive $165,912 for the “Get Kids Ahead” program to provide mental health services to students.
