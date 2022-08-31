In response to school district budget shortfalls, Governor Tony Evers announced he will invest $90 million in K-12 education for staffing and mental health services on Aug. 30.

“As our students, parents, and educators and schools get ready for another exciting school year ahead, we know that there are some serious challenges our kids, families, and schools are facing. I’ve always said that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that means working to do the right thing for our kids and our schools when they need our help the most,” Evers said in a press release.

