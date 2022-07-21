'Humbling’ | Rockonsin finalist to perform at Midwest Firefest

For his band’s first show, bassist Gray Frandy had picked up the instrument for the first time just hours before going on stage.
And now, that band, a Lake Mills punk group called What We Once Had, has played in Milwaukee’s Summerfest for three consecutive years. The late June performance was the reward for being among 10 finalists at Rockonsin, a statewide garageband competition for middle and high school musicians that form a group outside of school.
Samuel Sarac, guitarist and vocalist for the band, called that experience amazing. His mother had another word for how she felt watching the group perform on a Summerfest stage: pride.
“I’ve watched them grow up. I’ve watched them learn their instruments, and they’re just a really quirky, fun group of kids – it’s just an immense amount of pride,” Love said.
This week, the band takes another outdoor stage in front of a large crowd at Midwest Fire Fest in Cambridge. Its performance, from 1-1:40 p.m., is the first of six musical performances Saturday, and it’s their longest set to date.
Sarac said he is looking forward to having more freedom at the show than the band did at Rockonsin, as it isn’t a competition.
“We’re just going to be playing and getting our music out there,” Sarac said. “It’s going to be great to be up there with some of my best friends and I think we can make everybody have a great time.”
The band was surprised to get the invitation to play at the two-day celebration of all things fire, Sarac said.
“We were randomly emailed by Dennis Graham [Associates] , who runs Rockonsin,” he said. “They said that Firefest needed a band to fill in a spot and asked us because, apparently, we have a good stage presence and we are just able to really get the crowd into it – just a fun band.”
Fun is a key motif for the band, Sarac said, adding that he and his bandmates, Silas Jenniess, Frandy and Jasper Stevens, all have learned new things along the way – and much of it self-taught. For Sarac, he started with the guitar, but now he can play the bass and is looking to expand into keyboards. The drums, however, remain a mystery, Sarac said.
All of the group members are preparing for college in the fall, with three planning to attend UW-Whitewater and one planning for UW-Eau Claire. The Midwest Fire Fest is one last hurrah for the group before they head their separate ways, though they hope to keep What We Once Had going.
“It was really humbling to get that offer,” Sarac said.
