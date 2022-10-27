 Skip to main content
Local education leaders spell out potentially grim financial future for Wisconsin public schools

Waterloo students are pictured during lunch on Oct. 24 in the high school cafeteria, where all district student, ages 4 through 18, eat every day.

During the school day, Waterloo School District students between ages 4 and 18 all eat in the same cafeteria, oftentimes going through the lunch line at the same time.

The district, Superintendent Brian Henning said, condensed its lunch rooms into one in an effort to save money. But, the district, as well as many others, is running out of cost saving measures and cuts to make that don’t directly impact students’ experiences or opportunities.

Waterloo students pass through the hallways after the lunch on Monday, Oct. 24. 

