Madalyn Buonincontro has been chose as the Cambridge High School's "Good Citizen for 2022." This honor is based upon her leadership ability, high academic record and her involvement in volunteer services both in and outside of school.
Madalyn has maintained an A average throughout high school taking a full schedule which included AP English Lit and AP Government and Politics. Also, she has taken many music courses which included Varsity, Show and Concert Choirs.
Her high school activities included Volley Ball (Captain for two years) National Honor Society (President), the High School Musicals, Secretary of her Class of 2023 and being part of the peer mentoring program. Outside of school Madalyn is involved with St. Paul's Lutheran Church Daycare and as a Sunday School teacher. She also is a volunteer at an elementary school on Wednesday mornings and a volunteer at Mount Carmel family camp during the summers.
After high school, Madalyn plans to attend college and major in Elementary Education. She states she has always had a passion for working with you. "I aspire to be a positive role model and leader wherever life takes me."
One of Madalyn's teachers said of her, she "is an impressive student... highly intelligent, dedicated and curious in the classroom." Another teacher noted that "she is respected by her peers" and "is always able to unite the group and lead them successfully to accomplish a task."
The Good Citizens honor is sponsored by the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Good Citizens from the other area schools along with their families will be honored on March 2 at the Dwight Foster Library in Fort Atkinson.