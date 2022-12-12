Madalyn Buonincontro has been chose as the Cambridge High School's "Good Citizen for 2022." This honor is based upon her leadership ability, high academic record and her involvement in volunteer services both in and outside of school.

Madalyn has maintained an A average throughout high school taking a full schedule which included AP English Lit and AP Government and Politics. Also, she has taken many music courses which included Varsity, Show and Concert Choirs.