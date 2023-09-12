Local officials and community members gather in Cambridge on Sunday, Sept. 10, as Phil Van Valkenberg and his partner, Georgia Kaftan, prepared to break through a ribbon to dedicate the Phil Van Valkenberg Recreational Trail.
Steve Struss (left) secretary/treasurer of the nonprofit Friends of the CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail, shares a map of the trail with those gathered Sunday, Sept. 10, to dedicate the Phil Van Valkenberg Recreational Trail in Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE — Six years after efforts began to make it a reality, and two years after it was opened to users, the Phil Van Valkenberg Recreational Trail was formally dedicated Sunday, Sept. 10.
On hand, and the first to break through a ribbon stretched across the trail near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134, was the trail’s namesake, Phil Van Valkenberg, and his partner, Georgia Kaftan. The trail extends northward out of Cambridge, coming within a mile of the Glacial Drumlin State Trail, with that last mile traversable on local roads.