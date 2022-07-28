 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deerfield Community School District

Pre-referendum group considers options for middle-high and elementary schools

The community group charged with helping Deerfield Community School District prepare for a spring referendum discussed the possibilities of an elementary school addition and weighed renovating the current middle-high school or the construction of a new building.

One of the options presented would add 6,900 square feet of space to the elementary school and four additional classrooms to address space issues.

Screenshot 2022-07-26 131241.png

The proposed location of a possible Deerfield Elementary School addition, would include space for four classrooms and the option to add a second story later on. The proposals would first go through a community survey before being included on the ballot in April 2023 before any action would be taken.
Screenshot 2022-07-26 131637.png

The proposed location of two possible Deerfield Middle-High School additions would add academic space as well as space for building and grounds.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK