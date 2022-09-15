Rising costs, dwindling aid create ‘difficult’ budget for Deerfield schools

Dwindling emergency federal funding and rising costs will mean an uncertain 2022-23 budget, Deerfield Community School District administrators told the school board at a Sept. 12 meeting.
With a budget shortfall of $450,000, the budget has been “increasingly difficult” to balance, district business manager Doreen Treuden said.
She managed to draft a balanced budget, but only by using $450,000 of the district’s $605,000 remaining allocation of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, Treuden noted. ESSER is a set of one-time emergency funding provided to help districts weather the COVID-19 storm.
The board plans to discuss whether to use the funds Sept. 19. It generally finalizes a budget in the weeks that follow its annual meeting in mid October.
Treuden told the board she didn’t think it would be a good idea to use a majority of the district’s ESSER funds to balance this year’s budget. Instead, she proposed using $300,000the available ESSER funds and pulling an estimated $150,000 from the district’s Fund 10 balance, which supports district operations, including teacher pay and other general expenses. That fund has about $2 million, Treuden said.
This way, she said, the district would stretch the remaining ESSER funds to another year. That’s more prudent, she said, considering the funding level for schools in the state’s 2023-25 biennial budget is unknown. That likely will be shaped by the November election.
“We have no idea what that’s going to look like,” Treuden said. “We didn’t get a revenue limit increase (in 2021-23) because of the extra (ESSER) money that we got. So, we’re just planning conservatively – that could happen again.”
For the 2021-22 budget, the district used about $95,000 of its ESSER funding. Some of which, according to Treuden, were used to support additional staffing and keep smaller class sizes. Once ESSER funding sunsets in 2024, she said, the district will face additional difficulties balancing the budget.
Treuden said she is hoping, or “banking” on the Legislature using some of its estimated $5 billion revenue surplus for Wisconsin schools.
“I prefer to always think that there is hope,” Treuden said. “My hope is that they don’t do what they did to us this time and not increase our revenue limit, because prices – everything’s up – transportation is up, fuel is up, salaries are up, benefits are up, everything costs more.”
