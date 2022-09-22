Cambridge
Wednesday, Sept. 21: PFLAG meeting
The next PFLAG meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Millie’s Coffee and Eatery, 214 W. Main Street, at 6:30 p.m. PFLAG is a group meant to support and build community for LGBTQIA+ people and their families.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Sip and Shop
The Cambridge Winery will hold a vendor fair on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 700 Kenseth Way with more than 60 vendors and free admission for shoppers.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Spooktacular
The Cambridge Community Activities Program and CD Players Theater are hosting a Halloween Spooktacular event on Oct. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. Event includes a hayride, a haunted walk, a mini pumpkin patch, face painting, games and more. Hayrides run 4:30-6:30 p.m. Those who preregister will be able to choose and decorate a mini pumpkin. Costumes encouraged.
Deerfield
Saturday, Sept. 24: Chili Fest
The 8th annual Chili Fest, hosted by the Deerfield Lions Club, will be Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Firemen’s Park, 5 Park Drive. Teams will go head to head with their chili recipes, and visitors can try each one. There will also be a car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a vendor fair/farmers market, a bags tournament at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., raffles, bouncy houses and kid’s games like face-painting, carnival games and a coin dig. The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department will be running the hamburger stand at the event, selling various food items to benefit the department. There will also be craft beer tastings from four local breweries. Live music will include a 10 a.m. performance from local band The Tooles, a 1 p.m. performance from Monona performer The Mark Croft Trio and a 5 p.m. show from The Stevee Nix.
Saturday, Sept. 24: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market runs weekly on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 206 S. Main Street in Deerfield. Area vendors of produce, baked goods, crafts and other products will be present.
Monday, Sept. 26: Homecoming parade deadline
This year’s Deerfield High School Homecoming parade is on Oct.7 at 2 p.m. We are currently taking entries for the parade. However, Hwy. 73 cannot be closed for a lengthy period. Therefore, parade entries may be limited. Entries from high school-related activities will be given first priority. other student-related activities will be given secondary priority status. All other community entries will be determined by order of receipt. Contact Hannah Opala via email at opalah@deerfield.k12.wi.us by Sept. 26. Phone entries will not be considered.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Deerfield Farmers Market
Saturday, Oct. 1: National Solar Tour Celebration
The Couillard Solar Foundation is hosting the 2022 National Solar Tour on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Fall Dinner
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, is hosting a carryout fall dinner on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families can pick up a dinner that includes turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, scalloped corn, coleslaw, cranberries, rolls, butter, and pie. Pre-order online by Friday, Sept. 16. Meals cost $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and free for ages 3 and under.