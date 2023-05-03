The Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex, located in Wyndham Hills Park on Sun Prairie’s far west side, will host two pilots seeking to play one game of pickleball in each of the lower 48 states on May 16.
Contributed/William Dunlop/Sun Prairie Parks Friends
SUN PRAIRIE — Two pilots from Florida are attempting to play 48 Pickleball matches (one match in each of the lower 48 states) in fewer than 48 days. Their Wisconsin stop will be in Sun Prairie — at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the Wyndham Hills Park Pickleball Complex in Sun Prairie.
Spectators may arrive as early as 2 p.m. for music, brats and Pickleball.
The two pilots, Dean and Shannon, will play one match to 11 against Dave ‘The Badger’ Weinbach, Madison native and professional Pickleball player; and, Tracy Chynoweth, Director of Camp Administration for UW-Madison.
Dave and Tracy will play one match and then will be available for 20-30 minutes to talk to media, interviews, etc.
Dean and Shannon’s total time at the courts will only be about one hour and then they will head back to the Middleton airport where they will fly to their next stop.
“We’re hoping to have a great crowd at the courts upon their arrival,” said Chad Shelton, Recreation Director with Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
If you are available, please help the city to give them a wonderful, Wisconsin welcome.
For more information, check out these social media pages: