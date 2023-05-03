SUN PRAIRIE — Two pilots from Florida are attempting to play 48 Pickleball matches (one match in each of the lower 48 states) in fewer than 48 days. Their Wisconsin stop will be in Sun Prairie — at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the Wyndham Hills Park Pickleball Complex in Sun Prairie.

Wyndham Hills Park Pickleball Courts

The Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex, located in Wyndham Hills Park on Sun Prairie’s far west side, will host two pilots seeking to play one game of pickleball in each of the lower 48 states on May 16.

Spectators may arrive as early as 2 p.m. for music, brats and Pickleball.

