A tornado touch down around Lake Ripley caused damage to trees and structures on Friday night. Pictured above are members of the Cambridge Fire Department helping to clean up following the severe weather.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down near the Cambridge and Deerfield areas on Friday, March 31 during a severe weather bout.
The National Weather Service said that there were 12 confirmed tornadoes last Friday, during a line of severe thunderstorms.
The first local tornado touched down around 7:50 p.m. east of Stoughton in Dane County, and traveled toward the town of Christiana. It traveled 4.2 miles, at 100 miles per hour, and caused two power poles to snap, damaged trees and displaced objects.
The second touched down a little after 8 p.m. near Lake Ripley, in Jefferson County. It traveled nearly 2 miles, at around 80 miles per hour, and damaged local trees, fences, a shed and caused some roof/home damage, the weather service said.