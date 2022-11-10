Welding for Women opens doors for local high school students

Marshall High School student Navy Held, and Deerfield High School students Grace Dunsirn, Addison Klein and Makayla Waak now know their way around a welder.
The four girls this fall have been learning to weld as part of a six week long course organized by Dane County School Consortium. During the course, the girls go over the basics of Metal Inert Gas (MIG) welding equipment, proper welding techniques and complete two projects: a key holder and bird feeder.
Hosted at Stoughton Trailers, a trailer manufacturer, and instructed by veteran welder Wanda White, the girls have been spending their Wednesday evenings in the shop.
The course Welding for Women is in its second year, created as an effort to bring more opportunities for young women to learn and try their hands at welding, a traditionally male-dominated field. But White is proof that gender doesn’t define a good weld.
White retired from Stoughton Trailers after welding there for nearly 30 years. But when senior manager of Stoughton’s training and organizational development, Roxanne Bartels, pitched the idea of creating a course just for girls to learn through a partnership with the Dane County School Consortium, White came out of retirement and even created the curriculum herself.
“We don’t have a lot of women that apply and say ‘I want to be a welder’—they’re mostly men,” Bartels said. “That’s crazy, it’s a good paying role, it’s a great career. If this is what they want to do, let’s help them.”
Dunsirn, Held, Klein and Waak agreed that White makes it easy to learn.
“She makes you want to learn more about it,” Held said, adding that White has even brought her students gifts over the weeks.
“I think she’s excited (that) she has other girls there,” Waak added.
Held, a junior, has taken metals 1-3 at Marshall High School.
And while Held has participated in welding competitions through Skills USA, a national nonprofit connecting students to careers in the trades, she said she sometimes still feels intimidated in the shop. Welding for Women, on the other hand, hasn’t made her feel nervous. She added that she’s learning a lot, but that beginners wouldn’t feel out of place in the course.
This is also due to the atmosphere created by the all girls course, the Deerfield students and Held agreed. While they’ve sometimes found themselves to be the only girls in the shop classes at their high schools, they’ve felt more comfortable in Welding for Women, surrounded by their peers.
Bartels shared that two of the students from the course had signed up to do youth apprenticeships at Stoughton later this year, including Held, who will be paid while continuing her welding education.
Held, along with the Deerfield students, credited their shop teachers with introducing them to welding in the first place, calling them welcoming and supportive.
Now that she is set to begin a youth apprenticeship, Held said MHS technology education teacher Eric Cobb has shared in her excitement.
“He said he’s actually really proud of me,” Held said. “He’s helped me so much. At first, I would get mad and I’d be like, ‘I’m never doing this again’ and he’d be like ‘Come on Navy, you got it’ and he’d (help) me with it. Then, I finally started to get the hang of it. He was always really supportive.”
While Dunsirn, Klein and Waak aren’t sure whether or not they’ll pursue careers in welding, they said the course created an opportunity for them to explore in a way that wasn’t possible before.
All of the girls encouraged other students to explore and give shop classes and welding a try, even if feeling hesitant.
“Just go for it,” Waak said. “You’re not going to be made fun of—I wasn’t made fun of.”
