 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story hot

Welding for Women opens doors for local high school students

Marshall High School student Navy Held, and Deerfield High School students Grace Dunsirn, Addison Klein and Makayla Waak now know their way around a welder.

The four girls this fall have been learning to weld as part of a six week long course organized by Dane County School Consortium. During the course, the girls go over the basics of Metal Inert Gas (MIG) welding equipment, proper welding techniques and complete two projects: a key holder and bird feeder.

Southern Wisconsin Regional Education Reporter

Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred