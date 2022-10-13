 Skip to main content
Wisconsin's funding formula pushes school districts to referendum

Members of the Lake Mills Area School District met with community members at a local book store to discuss the details of their upcoming capital referendum and answer questions. Other districts statewide are holding similar information sessions in an effort to help residents understand the impact of their referendums and bolster support for the measures.

 Lauren Henning

The Waterloo School District is one of 92 this year to exceed the revenue cap to pay for operational expenses, including teacher salaries and building costs.

Like many other school districts in Wisconsin, after a biennial budget with no increase in per-pupil spending, the school district is turning to taxpayers for funding in what has become an ongoing trend statewide. Forty-two school districts will ask referendum questions this November.

