Several Wisconsin animal shelters have cats up for adoption now after more than 70 rescued from a hoarding situation in Oklahoma and brought to the state.
The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) opened its doors to help 22 cats find new homes.
Paws For A Cause Cat Rescue in Mead, Oklahoma, was contacted in March about 103 cats located at a property just northwest of Durant, according to DCHS.
"Of those cats, about 70 were kept inside a barn. None cats had been spayed or neutered, they had lived in cages their entire lives – some over 8 years – and some of those cages were filled with feces 6 inches or more deep," a news release from DCHS notes.
About 12 suffering health issues were euthanized, but the others have been examined by veterinarians, vaccinated, spayed and neutered and treated as needed, according to DCHS.
DCHS said according to the rescuer, "most of the cats aren’t used to being held, but they are eager for attention or affection. Despite their trauma, the cats are coming out of their shells and proving to be very sweet."
Several areSiamese mixes, as well as domestic short, medium, and long hair cats.
BISSELL Pet Foundation stepped in to coordinate the transport of 71 cats to Wisconsin. DCHS received 22 cats – 17 from the hoarding site and five kittens from a different situation the rescue was helping with. Cats also were transported to Angel’s Wish in Verona, HAWS in Waukesha, and Green County Humane in Monroe.
“This was a sad situation for these cats. We know people love animals and they want to help. But in a hoarding situation, there’s too many animals for one person to provide the necessary care, attention, and affection, and it can actually cause more harm than good for the animal,” says Lisa Bernard, DCHS’s Public Relations Coordinator.
The cats should become available for adoption over the next few days. Anyone considering adoption can check DCHS’s website at giveshelter.org/adopt to see if they’re ready to find new homes.
