Dane County survey to help in cultural resource planning effort

A historical marker to commemorate a Ho-Chunk burial mound was installed in in 2000. An example of a site to be preserved, the Monona Mound was cataloged as a burial site under Wisconsin’s 1985 Burial Sites Preservation Act. A Dane County subcommittee survey asks residents if they know of other significant sites.
A survey of rural Dane County residents is now underway to gather public opinion on whether or how cultural resources, historic resources or archeological sites should be protected.
As a subcommittee of the county’s Zoning and Land Regulation committee works to produce a sort of toolkit for local governments to protect those resources, the survey will help to guide their efforts.
It asks respondents about their interest and knowledge of culturally and historically significant sites to potentially protect.
“Ultimately, we’re looking to develop some tools that both the public and local decision makers can use to help protect some of these resources, whether they’re historic buildings, churches or Native American mounds, or places where people gather and engage in quilting or dance events or things like that,” said Brian Standing, senior planner with Dane County who is the staff person for the Cultural Resource Planning Subcommittee.
The goal is to ensure the historic resources are not damaged or destroyed simply because their significance is not known, Standing added.
“We want to make sure people are aware of them and the significance they have and encourage landowners to help protect them,” he said.
As local governments and property owners consider new developments or land-use plans, they can also consider those significant sites, he said.
The survey will also gauge the public’s interest in preserving the resources.
“It’s possible we may find out from the survey that there’s not a lot of interest in this,” Standing said, adding. “I don't think that’s going to be the case based on other public input we’ve had.”
The county could offer communities a number of different resources for approaching such significant sites, including education, or finding financial assistance to help preserve them if landowners choose to.
“Some communities go as far as enacting ordinances that require preservation of some of those. We haven’t made any decision about what path we’re going to take or if there’s sufficient interest in this,” Standing said.
The survey also asks respondents to list any historic or culturally significant sites they know of. Standing said the Wisconsin Historical Society has cataloged many of these in Dane County but may be missing some to be added and documented.
The committee members will also learn about the types of places the community thinks are important.
“And that will help guide us to figuring out where we should put those resources,” Standing said.
The project is geared to townships – small rural communities without staffing or funds to take on such planning.
The Cultural Resource Planning Committee meetings are open to the public and held through Zoom. They are also recorded with the videos available afterwards. To access the meetings, visit the county’s https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx