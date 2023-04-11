We may not like to talk about the subject, but in America, a person is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds, according to statistics from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.
The statistics, gathered by RAINN from the U.S. Department of Justice, show that one in six women has experienced an attempted or completed sexual assault, along with one in 33 men.
For the past 50 years in Dane County, an advocacy organization has helped support survivors and worked to change perceptions about rape.
What formed as the Rape Crisis Center in 1973 is celebrating its half-century milestone during April.
The timing is significant: April is Sexual Assault Awareness month. It’s also a time of rebranding for the nonprofit, which is now titled the RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Dana Pellebon, its executive director, notes that the new name more accurately reflects its services.
“We want to embrace the full breadth of what we do,” Pellebon said, adding the center provides outreach in the Dane County community, along with therapy to survivors. It also provides training in workplaces, to law enforcement and in schools.
The name also addresses societal changes; in 1973, when the center was founded by activists, the term rape was not part of the lexicon, the director added.
“So it was important to put front and center that this was and is a problem that is happening in the community and they wanted to name it,” Pellebon said. “Rape Crisis Center is a brand that goes across the nation.”
But many may consider their experience of sexual assault as something other than rape.
“That term can also be emotionally activating for people when they are walking into a hospital and they’re not sure what happened to themselves,” Pellebon said.
Survivors have indicated that the connotation of the center’s name had made them uncomfortable about reaching out.
Also, the intent is to avoid defining a survivor’s experience. Along with the discomfort surrounding the word can be the question of whether it applies to a specific situation.
Pellebon cited one statistic, saying it “causes me to pause.” It shows 18% of college-age women who have had an experienced an act defined by law as rape don’t define it that way, but instead sometimes as “a bad date.”
“There is still an uncomfortableness in talking about sexual violence, so being able to define and understand what that experience means to you is important,” the director said.
RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center is the second oldest such agency in the United States.
Through the years, those involved have created spaces for survivors to collaborate and work toward healing, and to help individuals feel safe enough to report their crimes.
Pellebon credits the center for helping to change the narrative around the sexual violence and victims.
The advocacy has led people to understand sexual violence is not the victim’s fault, regardless of how the person is dressed or if they’re out late at night. Another myth that RCC has helped to debunk is that it is committed mainly by strangers. In reality, 80% to 90% of survivors know their perpetrator.
As a result of RCC’s 50 years in Dane County, how law enforcement interacts with these crimes has also changed, including in cases of marital rape.
“There were laws in the books that said, essentially, if you’re married, your body belongs to your husband,” Pellebon said.
Overall, RCC’s work has improved the community’s understanding of sexual violence and the definition of consent.
RCC services
In addition to increasing awareness over the past half century, the center has provided a number of support services to survivors, including crisis intervention and providing rides and support during medical exams. Advocates from the center will also accompany survivors to interviews with law enforcement and court dates.
Laws now give survivors the right to an advocate and ensure their right to privacy, Pellebon said.
The center’s work also focuses on prevention, with educational programs in the schools.
“Being able to talk about consent is important because it’s more than just sexual violence, it’s boundaries. It’s understanding how to build healthy relationships, how to talk about consent, how to make sure that you’re safe in your home and you’re safe in your community,” Pellebon noted.
Because of RCC’s work today, when a person reports a rape, either in a medical setting or to law enforcement, RCC is notified so they can provide an advocate if the victim chooses.
But just about one-third of all sexual assaults are reported. Those who choose not to report the act can go to RCC’s helpline and find counseling.
“We do know just because you’ve been assaulted doesn’t mean that you can engage with systems that can be equally traumatic,” Pellebon said.
Over the five decades, the center’s services have grown to include bystander intervention programs at bars and other public places. Resources are now available to the LGBTQ community, and a trans survivor resource guide is available.
“We know that people who are marginalized have higher rates of sexual violence,” Pellebon said.
Licensed clinical therapists also offer mindfulness training as part of the counseling.
AwarenessEveryone in the Dane County area can do their part during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Pellebon said.
Just talking about sexual violence and understanding what it means, and understanding what survivors experience is a means of support.
Pellebon hopes everyone knows about RCC’s free services and continues to give the issue the attention it deserves.
“When there is not a conversation happening, it doesn’t mean the actions aren’t happening; it means we’re not talking about it,” Pellebon said. “We have to engage in education and awareness of that violence and its effect on the community.”