Ryli Brown

McFarland High School Sophomore Ryli Brown spoke to the school board on April 17 about the possibility of renaming Conrad Elvehjem Primary School.

 Contributed/McFarland School District

MCFARLAND — McFarland High School sophomore Ryli Brown was working on a sociology project when she came across a presentation that associated Conrad Elvehjem with a racially-restrictive covenant, prompting her to bring it to the attention of the McFarland School Board on April 17.

Elvehjem served as president of UW-Madison from 1958 to 1962 and is known for his breakthroughs in biochemistry. McFarland’s primary school is named in his honor.

