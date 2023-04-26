MCFARLAND — McFarland High School sophomore Ryli Brown was working on a sociology project when she came across a presentation that associated Conrad Elvehjem with a racially-restrictive covenant, prompting her to bring it to the attention of the McFarland School Board on April 17.
Elvehjem served as president of UW-Madison from 1958 to 1962 and is known for his breakthroughs in biochemistry. McFarland’s primary school is named in his honor.
Brown proposed at the April 17 McFarland School Board meeting that the school board look into changing the name of Conrad Elvehjem Primary School based on the information she had dug up about his past.
In her address to the board, Brown said the presentation she viewed as part of her project research was on affordable housing. One of the slides listed rules for Madison neighborhoods that didn’t allow people of color to rent, occupy or live there. This was signed by a covenant that included Elvehjem’s signature.
“The slide said no person of color should rent, occupy or live in any of the neighborhoods that they lived in Madison,” Brown said.
She added that when Elvehjem was president of UW-Madison, he refused to let a film project be published because it exposed the racial biases of Madison landlords.
“The film board of Madison created a project that film students created based on race,” Brown said.
Brown described the project as a “social experiment” where black people were turned down from renting while white people weren’t. Brown added that Elvehjem eventually agreed to release the script, but would never release the video. Brown quoted Elvehjem, who said “In my good conscience I can’t allow this to be published.”
“History is living,” McFarland Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer said. “We continue to learn things about the people in the past that we didn’t know.”
Although he noted that schools are renamed regularly, Tarnutzer advised the school board that it can be a long process.
“Renaming a school can be a sensitive situation that creates a lot of feelings for people,” Tarnutzer said. “I ask that the board is considerate of all the perspectives, but that we don’t ignore the issue that has been brought towards us.”
He recommended that the board make a motion at a future meeting to create a committee to start to assess the situation.
“It’s important that we do this in a transparent and comprehensive process,” Tarnutzer said.
Board President Craig Howery commended Brown for her in-depth research and courage to speak to the board.
“This is important,” Howery said. “It makes me proud that we have students like you that come to a board meeting and talk. When I take a look at our new vision, mission, our new strategic planning, now is the time to examine this.”