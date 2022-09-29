The Cambridge School District has set its Blue Jay Hall of Honor banquet, honoring alumni for their achievements, for early October.
The annual banquet is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Lake Ripley Country Club beginning at 4:30 p.m. with photos, followed by a social hour, award ceremony and dinner.
New this year will be the first-annual Hall of Fame Football Game on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. The district will be honoring the 2022 Hall of Honor Inductees at halftime of the game.
“It will be a great celebration of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of Cambridge Alumni and community members,” school district officials wrote in a release.
Earlier this fall, the district announced the 2022 Board of Education, Hall of Honor, Distinguished Alumni of the Year” award recipients. They are:
Mr. Matt Kenseth and “The Chain Crew”, Dean Evenson, Dale Febock, Terry Johnson, Warren “Lars” Larson, Arvid Mathison and Al Northey, and “Community Members of the Year” award recipient; Mr. and Mrs. Kent and Judy Vasby. The Cambridge Blue Jay Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees are: Ms. Katie Ehlen, Mr. Bob Lacke, Mr. Kurt Malnar, Mr. Cory Robinson, and honoring 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, Wendy Johnson Zimmick.
Personal tours of the Cambridge Blue Jays Hall of Honor will be offered to witness first-hand what a celebrated element of CHS the “Hall” has become.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will be available for purchase at the Cambridge School District Office (located on the west end of CHS) and the Dean Lund American Family Insurance Office, downtown Cambridge. Cost of tickets is $40.00 for each adult/$15 for student, grade 12 and under. Please make your ticket arrangements by Friday, Sept. 30, at either location.
“Mark your calendars! We look forward to seeing you at these exciting events to honor those that have helped make our Cambridge School Community GREAT!”