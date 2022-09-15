The School District of Cambridge is excited to announce the 2022 Board of Education, Hall of Honor, Distinguished Alumni of the Year” award recipients; Mr. Matt Kenseth and “The Chain Crew”, Dean Evenson, Dale Febock, Terry Johnson, Warren “Lars” Larson, Arvid Mathison and Al Northey, and “Community Members of the Year” award recipient; Mr. and Mrs. Kent and Judy Vasby. The Cambridge Blue Jay Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees are: Ms. Katie Ehlen, Mr. Bob Lacke, Mr. Kurt Malnar, Mr. Cory Robinson, and honoring 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, Wendy Johnson Zimmick.
We will be honoring the inductees at the Thirteenth Annual “Cambridge Blue Jays Hall of Honor” Recognition Banquet. The date of the banquet is Saturday, October 8. The location: Lake Ripley Country Club. A social hour will be held from 5 – 6:00 p.m., dinner at 6:00 p.m., with the Awards Ceremony to follow. The first annual Blue Jay Hall of Fame football game will be on Friday evening, October 7. Inductees will be honored at halftime of the game. Personal tours of the Cambridge Blue Jays Hall of Honor will be offered to witness first-hand what a celebrated element of CHS the “Hall” has become.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 6 and will be available for purchase at the Cambridge School District Office (located on the west end of CHS) and the Dean Lund American Family Insurance Office, downtown Cambridge. Cost of tickets is $40.00 for each adult/$15 for student, grade 12 and under. Please make your ticket arrangements by Friday, September 30, 2022, at either location.
Mark your calendars! We look forward to seeing you at these exciting events to honor those that have helped make our Cambridge School Community GREAT!