 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

101 graduates: Cambridge and Deerfield prep for graduation

In just under a month, the class of 2022 at Cambridge and Deerfield High School will celebrate graduation with ceremonies in early June.

Cambridge High School

The ceremony for Cambridge High School graduates will be June 5 at 2 p.m. and will honor 69 graduates. Hailey Last is graduating first in her class as valedictorian and Emma Nottestad is salutatorian.

Graduation also marks the end of Andy Pickett’s first year serving as Cambridge High School’s Principal, who reminded students they will always have a place to call home in his letter to the graduates.

“No matter where you choose to go, please know that you will always have a home here in Cambridge,” Pickett said. “You will always be a Blue Jay!”

Deerfield High School

Deerfield will celebrate its graduates on June 5 at 1 p.m., with 32 students set to walk the stage.

Dayton Lasack will be honored as the class valedictorian and Peyton Freymiller will be honored as the class salutatorian.

Deerfield High School Principal Brett Jacobson reminded students in his letter to the graduates they can always count on the Deerfield community to show their support.

“No matter where the next step of your journey takes you, know that you have a large group of cheerleaders here in Deerfield rooting for you,” Jacobson said.

The Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent will publish a special graduation publication honoring local graduates in early June.

Tags

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK