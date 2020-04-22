Adam Krueger, a graduate of the Cambridge High School class of 2016 and recipient of the Herb Kohl Academic Scholarship, will graduate Summa Cum Laude (Top Cum Laude Distinction- 4.0) in May from Michigan Technological University with a bachelor of science in physics with a minor in mathematical sciences.
Adam was recently awarded the Michigan Tech Ian Shepherd Outstanding Physics Senior Student award. Adam is the most recent president of the Society of Physics Students (SPS) at MTU and previously served as the vice president. In 2018, he represented the department/organization on a research trip to the Switzerland based CERN Physics Laboratory.
Adam was on the Physics Demo Crew since his second semester at Michigan Tech and this year was the orientation team leader for the incoming physics students. Elsewhere on campus, he was the vice president of the Golf Club, treasurer of the Young Americans for Freedom, and a rink supervisor for IRHC Broomball.
At Michigan Tech, Adam participated in research with Dr. Ramy El-Ganainy. His senior research project he recently presented to his peers and faculty was on light thermalization in optical waveguide arrays.
During his second summer, Adam took part in the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Scholars program at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, NM working on the miniaturization of vacuum chambers for inertial navigation sensors. That work has been submitted for a design patent. The following summer, he lived in Fredericksburg, VA to adapt a CNT furnace to grow monolayer MoS2 at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) - Dahlgren.
In Fall 2020, Adam will continue his education by attending the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA in the pursuit of his PhD in physics. The offer from Georgia Tech included work as a teaching assistance and eventually a research assistant before conducting his own research on a topic to be determined. Adam has intentions to go back to a military or national laboratory for research and a possible future venture back to academia as a professor.
