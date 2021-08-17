When students return to Cambridge schools in a bit more than a week, they will need to wear face coverings as will district staff and any visitors. The measure was put in place as part of the 2021-22 COVID-19 mitigation strategies that the school board approved Monday night. The district had made masks optional during summer school.
District Administrator Marggie Banker said the administration created the plan with three guiding principles in mind: maximizing in-person learning; meeting the academic, social-emotional and health needs of students; and providing a full-virtual learning option through the JEDI program to meet individual and family needs.
As part of the effort to ensure traditional face-to-face learning, the district would implement universal masking for all 4k-12 students along with all school staff regardless of vaccination status as the academic year gets underway Sept. 1.
Board Vice President Jim Womble noted that last year, when masking was in place, the district had 20 staff members and 70 students test positive for COVID-19; 47 staff members and 351 students were required to quarantine due to close contacts.
“I feel we need this compromise to get the kids face-to-face,” he said. “We’re not mandating masks for children – we’re mandating masks for everyone who will be in the school buildings.”
The majority of the school board spoke in favor of face coverings for anyone entering indoor district facilities, noting it was part of a multilayer strategy to keep in-person learning, but board member Jim Fisher who looks at benefit and risk analysis in his career was not convinced masks were necessary. He said data has shown children are overwhelmingly very safe from the virus, especially at younger ages. Furthermore, those who have been vaccinated have been faring quite well against delta.
“I’m leery about putting kids in masks,” he said.
During public comment, 12 people spoke against a mask mandate in the district. Each person was met with applause by attendees after making their remarks.
The reasons for the disapproval of the plan ranged from the negative impact on children’s mental health, the fact parents and not the school board should make these decisions, claims that masks do not work, and claims that children are less likely to die from COVID-19.
One parent’s voice was filled with emotion, when she told the board that if face coverings were to be required in school buildings, she would need to go home after the meeting and tell her children “they need to leave the school district they love so much… Do not make my 5, 6 and 8 year olds have to wear a mask. They are my children, not yours; it’s my decision”
Several parents also mentioned they would pull their children from the district and send them to a district where masking would not be required or home school.
Justin Williams, a parent who is a professor in the biomedical engineering department at the University of Wisconsin, did not advocate for or against masks but instead asked the district to consider in what situations a mask would be most effective.
He said a recent study in The Journal of the American Medical Association studied districts where there was masks and ventilation, masks only, and neither masks nor ventilation. The results showed a 37% decrease in COVID-19 when masks and ventilation were present vs. a 21% decrease in instances of the virus when only masks were used.
“The point I have to make here is that it’s not masks work or masks don’t, they work in a situation with a particular effectiveness and they are only one tool we can use,” William said. “I encourage you to think about where masks are going to work in your school and where are they probably not going to make a difference.”