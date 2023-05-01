popular hot Cambridge Alumni Association hosts open house June 10 Jeromey Hodsdon Jeromey Hodsdon Author email May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge High School Alumni Association is hosting an open house on Saturday, June 10 at the Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge.Social hour begins at 1 p.m. and class photos will be taken 2:30-3:30 p.m. The buffet will run from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and there will be a call of anniversary classes during that time.Alumni are welcome to stay and socialize as long as they’d like. Invitations will be arriving in early May. Alumni can email chsalumni.wi@gmail.com to have invitations emailed out. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Cambridge Alumni Cambridge High School Cambridge High School Alumni Association Lake Ripley Country Club Social_feed Jeromey Hodsdon Author email Follow Jeromey Hodsdon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie School Board hears complaints about district mishandling of locker room incident Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests Town of Lodi residents turn out for special meeting on zoning application Sun Prairie female teen referred to district attorney after police standoff Questions raised after transgender student undressed in Sun Prairie East girls locker room Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!