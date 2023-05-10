CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Teacher and School Forest Coordinator Adam Gould has been recognized with a School Forest Award by the LEAF Program for his contributions to the Severson Learning Center, one of the Cambridge Schools’ two school forests.
According to the press release, Gould’s accomplishments are many, but can be described as improving educational opportunities for our students.
Cambridge students get to enjoy more field trips to Severson Learning Center than in the past, and the variety of experiences they encounter are richer because of the improvements Gould has made to the facility.
“His fundraising efforts have created several new outdoor classrooms,” the release said. “Community outreach efforts have brought families out to the ‘open house’ events. Scouts, 4H and FFA groups now use Severson for their activities. Mr. Gould’s enthusiasm inspires students, their teachers, and children of all ages.”
Gould received his award on Wednesday, May 3 at the Severson Learning Center.
“The current strength of the school forest program would not have been possible without contributions from educators, community members, resource personnel, students, and school administrators that help their school forests ‘reach new heights,’” the release said.
LEAF’s mission is to “integrate learning in and about Wisconsin’s forests into K-12 schools to provide the knowledge, skills and ways of thinking necessary to sustain our forests and communities.”
LEAF is a partnership between the Wisconsin DNR-Division of Forestry and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Wisconsin Center for Environmental Education.
Wisconsin’s school forest program was created more than 90 years ago to allow schools to own property for forestry programs. According to the release, the primary focus was to engage students in replanting forests. Since those early days, the program has grown and evolved considerably due to the efforts of many individuals and organizations.
“Today over 400 school forests are available to integrate environmental education into schools’ curriculum, provide experiential learning for students, teachers, and the public, meet state-mandated education standards, demonstrate sustainable natural resource management, strengthen school-community partnerships and provide income for education activities,” the release said.