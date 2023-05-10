Adam Gould

Adam Gould (center) receives his 2022 School Forest Award.

 Contributed/Cambridge School District

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Teacher and School Forest Coordinator Adam Gould has been recognized with a School Forest Award by the LEAF Program for his contributions to the Severson Learning Center, one of the Cambridge Schools’ two school forests.

According to the press release, Gould’s accomplishments are many, but can be described as improving educational opportunities for our students.

Tags