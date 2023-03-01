The Deerfield High School Forensics team took first place at the Trailways South Conference meet, starting the season on a high note.
On Monday, February 6, Deerfield competed at the Conference meet, hosted by Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. With 17 students and 12 entries, covering eight different performance categories, the team took first place out of 11 schools.
In addition to the team victory, gold medals for overall high score were earned by students in four categories. Medals were earned by Lydia Berryman in Solo Acting-Humorous, Alma Mikkelson for her Special Occasion Speech, Kaleb Regoli in Radio News Reporting, and Beth Stevens for her Informative Speech.
This year’s team members include Madisyn Andersen, Brianna Ament, Lydia Berryman, Rylee Berryman, Natalie Grob, Oakley Gollup, Ava Larson, Finley Karras, Alma Mikkelson, Lindsay Moen, Emerson Pete, Kaleb Regoli, Kennedy Reichert, Ruby Robinson, Piper Ryan, Beth Stevens, and Greenly Williams.
The Forensics team also competed in the Sub-District meet at Cambridge, this past Tuesday, Feb. 21. All students earned scores high enough to advance to the District Meet at La Follette High School in March.
Thanks to both new and returning team members for such an exciting and successful kick off to the season!