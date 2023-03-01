DHS Forensics Team

Pictured above is the DHS forensics team with the conference trophy. (From left) Front row: Oakley Gollup, Lindsay Moen, Brianna Ament, Piper Ryan. Second row: Ruby Robinson, Kennedy Reichert, Madisyn Andersen, Beth Stevens, Greenly Williams. Third Row: Emerson Pete, Kaleb Regoli, Alma Mikkelson, Lydia Berryman, Ava Larson, Rylee Berryman, Natalie Grob, Finley Karras.

 Jennifer Schultz

The Deerfield High School Forensics team took first place at the Trailways South Conference meet, starting the season on a high note.

On Monday, February 6, Deerfield competed at the Conference meet, hosted by Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. With 17 students and 12 entries, covering eight different performance categories, the team took first place out of 11 schools.

