Deerfield School Board April 24

 Contributed/WDEE

DEERFIELD — The Deerfield School Board approved the addition of a full-time mental health specialist in the school district for the 2023-24 school year at the April 24 board meeting.

“Based on the needs of our students and families, especially related to mental health, chronic absenteeism and school success, the administration requested that the board consider making this a full time position,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said.

