DEERFIELD — The Deerfield School Board approved the addition of a full-time mental health specialist in the school district for the 2023-24 school year at the April 24 board meeting.
“Based on the needs of our students and families, especially related to mental health, chronic absenteeism and school success, the administration requested that the board consider making this a full time position,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said.
This position had been part-time, held by social worker Jacquie Schuh, who announced her retirement.
“With Jacquie’s retirement, now is a good time for us to look at our current state,” Jensen said at the board meeting. “Us, as an administrative team, have discussed this many times about the needs that are growing among our students that a person of that background would be able to provide.“
Jensen added that there is a shortage of school-based social workers, but the district is labeling the position as a mental health specialist to broaden the area of expertise.
In addition, the board approved to maintain 25 full-time classroom teaching positions at the elementary school to maintain small class sizes. There was also a full-time math interventionist position added in the 2022-23 school year to help students struggling with math that the district plans to keep permanently.
“This staffing proposal is funded, in part, by using our ESSER II and III funds, which are specific to evidenced-based intervention strategies to improve student learning,” Jensen said. “We have found these positions to be so valuable.”