Petersen, Miles

Deerfield High School student Miles Petersen won a Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) award for “exemplary performance” for his string bass solo in the 2023 WSMA state festivals.

WSMA announced that 416 middle school students, high school students and large ensembles were identified by adjudicators at one of 10 university locations on April 29, May 5 or May 6.

