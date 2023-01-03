Blue Jay Way (12/19 meeting copy)
The village of Cambridge and the town of Oakland have stalled in negotiations over repairs to Blue Jay Way.

 Harrison Freuck

The Village of Cambridge and Town of Oakland will begin the new year at an old impasse, as another meeting on the future of Blue Jay Way renovations did not yield an agreement.

Despite requests  for action from Cambridge School District representatives, a committee tasked with finding a solution for the road walked away from a Dec. 19 meeting with no changes to report on the status of the deteriorating road.

