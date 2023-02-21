With a swiftly growing population and a rapid pace of new construction, Cottage Grove may need a new emergency services station in the coming years.
That was one takeaway from two consultant reports to the village last year that aimed to review two of Cottage Grove’s first responder agencies: Deer-Grove EMS and the Cottage Grove Fire Department.
Both agencies, the reports found, were adjusting well to growth in the village and the town of Cottage Grove. But if that expansion continues as projected, more resources will be needed. That’s why the village has commissioned a feasibility study on a potential new station on the village’s north side, one of three studies whose results will help guide future decision-making on which large projects are the most needed to accommodate new residents.
Last year’s report on CGFD, prepared by consultant Public Administration Associates (PAA), found that “as the village develops north of Interstate 94, an additional station will be needed to meet benchmark response times.”
PAA’s coinciding report on DGEMS advised the department to analyze its facilities needs on an ongoing basis, and found its current space in Cottage Grove, part of a station shared with CGFD, “marginally adequate.”
Eric Lang, chief of DGEMS, said that he sees the feasibility study as part of responsible planning, though the need for a new station isn’t immediate.
“We’ve made adjustments to meet the needs of Cottage Grove and the ever-growing community,” Lang said. “We can see that based on growth, the need would be to have a second resource here, which is why they’re studying. You don’t want to end up saying, ‘We need another ambulance but don’t have a location.’”
The growth Lang refers to isn’t just in the village. DGEMS also provides ambulance service to the Town of Cottage Grove and the Village of Deerfield, and contracts with the Town of Deerfield, and parts of Pleasant Springs. CGFD covers the same area, minus the Deerfield municipalities.
The village board last year, in an annual ranking of its priorities, placed fire and EMS at number five of 15. A village library and village facilities and staff were ranked first and second, respectively.
Lang said that of his own priorities, staffing trumped most other needs.
“Our most expensive and valuable resource as far as I’m concerned is our staff,” he said.
DGEMS currently has 13 full-time employees, including Lang. But it also relies on a roster of volunteers and “casual” or limited-term employees. The department staffs one ambulance every day and a second, Lang said, about 75% of the time.
The fire department, a volunteer organization with “nominal payment” for officers, operates with 40 members. It responds to about 0.68 calls per day, but that number is expected to grow to about one per day in the next decade, PAA found.
The site being eyed for a potential new station sits on the village’s north side, just south of the Culver’s near the interstate.
Last November, the village board voted to approve consultant FGM Architects to complete the three now-ongoing studies. In addition to gauging the feasibility of a new emergency services station, FGM is working on a similar report for a municipal campus and a master plan for a public library.
Each project is a multi-million dollar undertaking. Initial estimates place a new station at about $6 million. A library could cost anywhere from $4.7 to $13.2 million, and a municipal campus more than $29 million, according to a memo from village staff during November’s financial management planning process.
The emergency services station study will likely be completed in March, according to the village website. It will be the first of the three studies to wrap up, and the village will hold a public meeting with FGM to present its results.