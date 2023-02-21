Cottage Grove Fire Department

Members of the Cottage Grove Fire Department smile and wave during a parade in 2020. 

 File Photo

With a swiftly growing population and a rapid pace of new construction, Cottage Grove may need a new emergency services station in the coming years.

That was one takeaway from two consultant reports to the village last year that aimed to review two of Cottage Grove’s first responder agencies: Deer-Grove EMS and the Cottage Grove Fire Department.

Tags