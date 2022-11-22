Allen Holzapfel

November 13, 2022 Milton, WI - ALLEN RICHARD HOLZAPFEL 73
Jan 22, 1949 - Nov 13, 2022
Allen "Hoss" Holzapfel, 73 of Milton, passed away at his home on Sunday November 13, 2022. It’s impossible to summarize such a big life and the impact Hoss had on anyone he met. Hoss was born January 22, 1949 in Oconomowoc to Robert and Ludmila (Bilek) Holzapfel. Hoss graduated from Cambridge High School 1967 and worked many jobs but found his passion working for the late Robert Smithback at Rockdale Mill as truck driver for 33 years. He loved helping people and made many friends along the way, especially those in the farming community. After the Rockdale Mill closed, Hoss worked for Cambridge School District until his retirement in 2013. He suffered a stroke in 2014, from which he never fully recovered. Hoss enjoyed fishing, hunting, hat collecting, football, NASCAR, spending time with family and helping others. Hoss is survived by his wife Debora (Stanek) Holzapfel, daughters, Jennifer Holzapfel of Evansville, Rebecca Holzapfel of Fort Atkinson, two brothers Ron (Sharon) Holzapfel of Fort Atkinson, Herman (Ginger) Holzapfel of Cambridge, a sister Anna (Dave) Powell of Janesville, 3 sister-in-law Patricia McGuire, Geraldine Stanek, Marilyn (Gene) Jenson, brother-in-law Peter Stanek all of Edgerton and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Robert Holzapfel and most recently his beloved canine companion, Charlie, whom he said goodbye to this year. Per Hoss's request there will be no funeral service. "l'll bet you're up there, making new friends, I'm pretty sure you're lovin every minute. If there's a golden pond full of fish, I bet you already caught everything in it" - Jimmy Allen’s Down Home
