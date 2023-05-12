Ann Marie Heiser

Madison, WI - Ann Marie (Kufahl) Heiser, 78, of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Ann was born on July 16, 1944 to William and Clara (Julen) Kufahl in Watertown, Wisconsin. She graduated Cambridge High School in 1962. Ann went on to work as the store manager at the BP gas station in Deerfield.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading. Above all else, she truly enjoyed spending time with her grand kids and family.
Ann is survived by her children, Richard (Kris) Roberts, Michelle (LeRoy)Heiser, Monique (Glen) Heiser-Wong, Monica(Doug) Bair, Sean (Sandy) Heiser, Shane Heiser; brothers, Earl (Sandra) Kufahl, Edward (DaeAnn) Kufahl; sisters-in-law, Beverly Kufahl, Edna Kufahl; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Heiser; brothers, Robert Kufahl, William Kufahl; sister in laws Beverly Kufahl; Lu Ann Skarol; son, Virgil Roberts, grandson Aaron Bair, and great granddaughter Annabelle Bair.
A memorial mass will take place at 12PM on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cambridge WI. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of mass. Following the service there will be a luncheon at St. Pius Church. A cremation burial will take place at a later time at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Pius Church in Cambridge. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com