August 26, 1935 - October 22, 2021
Cambridge, WI - CAMBRIDGE- Mary Kathryn (Kuehn) Thompson, age 86, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI after a long illness. She went to her heavenly home at about 9:30 PM on Friday, October 22, 2021 with her husband (they had just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on October 12th) and her son in the room. Mary was born on August 26, 1935 to Francis and Virginia (Scholl) Kuehn and was raised in Fairwater, WI.
After high school graduation, Mary attended nursing school at the Milwaukee Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse.
She met the love of her life, Morris Thompson, at Lutherdale Bible Camp in Elkhorn, WI. She needed a ride to the roller rink for one of their activities, and they asked those that needed a ride to stand up. Mary stood up, and Morris said, "I'll take you!" These were his famous first words to her. They were married in Brandon, WI on October 12, 1957 by Morris's father, the Rev. Henry Thompson.
After getting married, they lived in Madison, and after about a year, they moved to the farm they purchased in the Cambridge, WI area. Mary became a stay-at-home mom to raise her family and work on the farm. She helped with raising baby chickens to sell, and she also gathered and sold eggs from laying hens. Mary drove tractor in spring to plow the land for crops, and she drove tractor to spray the crops as well. In the fall, she then drove the combine to harvest corn and soybeans and also drove trucks to deliver grain to town.
In the trucking business that their family owned, she also did all the bookwork and helped where needed.
In 1987, Mary went back to nursing as a registered nurse at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, WI and worked there 22 years. When she retired, Mary enjoyed cross-country skiing, kayaking, and canoeing with friends.
Mary was a Sunday school teacher at church and played the organ there as well. She trusted in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was looking forward to spending eternity in Heaven. "Jesus Loves Me" was her favorite song.
Mary is survived by her husband Morris; son Jim; daughter Wendy (Dan) Johannes; and grandchildren Erica (Peter) and Danny Johannes. She is further survived by her siblings Ginny (Darryl) Pike, Bill (Linda) Kuehn, and Judi (Marlin) Greenfield; sister-in-law Alice Kuehn, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Francy Kuehn.
Visitation will be from 10-11:00 am on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church of Utica, 2095 Hwy W, Stoughton, WI 53589 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Mary will be brought to her final place of rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, WI.
Mary was kind, caring, and she helped and encouraged everyone she knew.
A note from her son: "As her son, I have written all this about my mom. I was honored and blessed to have her as my mother. This is only a short story of her life, and much more could be written. Thank you, Mom, for giving me life, and it was my privilege to be with you until the very end of your life on Earth. I look forward to being in Heaven with you one day."
The family wishes to thank the amazing nurses at Agrace Hospice for their care and compassion during Mary's stay.
