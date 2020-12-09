February 18, 1941 - December 2, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Thomas Earl Freund, 79, Lake Mills, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Marys Hospital in Madison, WI.
Tom was born on February 18, 1941, in Madison, WI, to Earl and Evelyn (Paris) Freund. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1960, where he was an outstanding football player, and continued to play semi-pro football for the Racine Raiders and the Delavan Red Devils. Tom married Jacqueline Lawrence on November 23, 1963. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era for two years and then four years in the reserves. Tom was a carpenter and co-owner of F&W Construction for approximately 12 years before working in commercial construction for Findorff Construction.
Before having his knees replaced, Tom was a great polka dancer. Tom retired in 2002 and enjoyed life helping others and farming with his son Tim. He was an avid hunter and had a great love for tractors. A vacation for him was riding a tractor and working in the fields. Tom liked to play cards and loved old country music (especially Charlie Pride), any kind of western, John Wayne, Gun Smoke and The Virginian. Tom had a special love for animals and especially his Yorkie Molly.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline of 57 years; children Timothy (Angela) Freund, Jefferson; Marci (Mark) Lilly, Whitewater; grandchildren Megan Freund, Keely (Bryan) Wendt, Taylor and Zachary Freund, Derek Roland, Mitchell (Colleen) Lilly, and Marshall Lilly; sister Carole (Ron) Kenseth, Cambridge; brothers Robert (Mary) Freund, McFarland and Richard (Holly) Freund, Cambridge. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother James.
A private memorial service will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home on Thursday, December 10, 2020, followed by a public visitation from 5:00-7:00 pm at Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park St. Cambridge, WI 53523. Please adhere to the Dane County restrictions of masks and social distancing.
Condolences to the family may be given at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
