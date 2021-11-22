Charlene Kenseth Nov 22, 2021 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save November 16, 2021Cambridgr, WI - Charlene M. Kenseth, 81, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at her home.Charlene was born on March 28, 1940 in Stoughton to Ryburn and Christine (Strandlie) Gunsolus. After graduating, Charlene began working at Skaalen Home in Stoughton as a NA.She met the love of her life Jennings Kenseth and were married on February 7, 1959. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2016.Jennings and Charlene purchased the Shell Station in Cambridge in 1976. After selling the Station in Cambridge, they purchased the Mobil Station in Jefferson in 1983.Charlene enjoyed knitting, completing puzzles, and she was an avid sports fan; watching the Packers and Brewers, and Racing.Charlene is survived by her children, Julie Kenseth of Madison, Steve (Debbie)Kenseth of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Jared, James, Jade of Madison.She is further survived by Dick Gunsolus of Cambridge, Donna (Melaas) of Stoughton, Jerry (Jean) Gunsolus of Stoughton, and Pat Gunsolus of Stoughton.The family is holding private services.The family would like to give special thanks to Rainbow Hospice Staff for their exceptional care for Charlene.Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Kenseth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now If Dane County mask mandate falls, Deerfield schools will relax mask rules Cambridge School Board resolution backs LGBTQ+ students Pickup, grain truck collide near Deerfield Deerfield Library Board presses village to proceed with building expansion Deerfield High School First Quarter Honor Roll Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!