Jefferson, WI - Rev. Russel G. Kobs, 89 of Jefferson, was welcomed to his Heavenly home on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Heritage Homes of Watertown.
Russel was born on April 8, 1932 in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of George and Ina (Klusmeyer) Kobs. Russell grew up in Markesan and graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in 1959, earning a Master's degree of Divinity. On May 1, 1960, he married Ruth Behn at Fairview Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, with his father Rev. George Kobs officiating. The couple enjoyed 61 years of marriage and had 5 children. Pastor Kobs served his Savior in the ministry for more than 50 years. Communities served include 4 churches in rural the Tomah area, 37 years at Cambridge and Cold Spring, and calls in retirement to Bella Vista, AR and Burlington, IA. Pastor Kobs was also very involved in spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ to people incarcerated - a ministry he loved dearly. He was 25 year board of regents member at Lakeside Lutheran High School and also with their radio ministry. Russel had a love for people, especially the elderly and those in need. His family treasures his Christlike example and although he will be missed, they are rejoicing in knowing that he is praising God forever.
He is survived by: his wife Ruth of Jefferson; children Marie (Travis) Kurth of Wausau, Nancy (Jim) Huwe of Deerfield, Katharine (Steven) Bremer of Waco, NE, Stephen (Sheryl) Kobs of Greenville, and Sarah (Chris) Horvat of Milwaukee; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and 2 cousins. Russel is also survived by a number of other family members and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings John and Ruth Kobs, both in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran High School of Lake Mills, or Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary would be greatly apricated.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Matt Krenke and Rev. Paul Scharrer presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. His body will be laid to rest at Cold Spring Cemetery on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00AM with Rev. Mark Bartsch presiding.
