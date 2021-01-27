June 16, 1933 - January 15, 2021
Cottage Grove, WI - Ronald Arthur Geishirt, 87, passed away in his sleep on January 15, 2021 in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin. He was born June 16, 1933 in Madison to Arthur and Laura (Veith) Geishirt.
Ron proudly served in the US Army from 1953 to 1958. He was the Sargent of the motor pool of a MASH unit stationed in Korea during the Korean War. He was then stationed in Japan where he married Miyoko Yamaguchi on October 6, 1956.
Ron and Miyoko built their home in Deerfield themselves. They raised their family and lived there until moving into assisted living in 2019. Ron hauled milk for Irv Gullickson Trucking for several decades and was later a truck driver for Best Built Garages. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, watching sports, and his beloved cats and dogs.
Ron is survived by wife Miyoko and daughters Betty (Wade Cantrell), Patricia (David DesRochers), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by son Robert (Connie), parents, five sisters, and one brother.
The family thanks staff at Drumlin Reserve Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice. Burial was held at Highland Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
Please share your memories of Ron at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service of Deerfield is assisting the family. 201 Bue Street, Deerfield, (608) 764-5369
