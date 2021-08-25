Lena J. (Kopp) Hinton

April 22, 1923 - August 19, 2021
Stoughton, WI - Lena J. Hinton, age 98, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Skaalen Home. She was born on April 22, 1923, the daughter of Ernest and Marie Kopp. Lena attended rural schools in Evansville. She worked in Madison and retired from Rayovac after 40 years. She married Donald Hinton on March 17, 1956 at Bethel Lutheran Church. Lena moved to the Vennevoll community in 2014 where she enjoyed many new friendships, potlucks, and activities. She is survived by her sister, Wilma Furseth; sisters-in-law, Eileen and Lou Kopp; many nieces and nephews; relatives; and friends. Lena was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Rosemarie (Erwin) Lawry; brothers, Ernest and Walter Kopp; and brother-in-law, Roger Furseth. A Celebration of Life for Lena will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the staff of Skaalen Home in Stoughton, Agrace HospiceCare, and friends and relatives for their care and support. Please share your memories of Lena by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton, (608) 873-9244.