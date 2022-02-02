Hazel E. (Storlie) Keller

Deerfield, WI - Deerfield - Hazel E. Keller, age 102 passed away in her sleep on January 24, 2022. She was born in Deerfield at home at 7 Grand Ave. to George N. and Josephine S. (Stromme) Storlie. She was one of nine, two died at birth. Hazel married Evon J. Keller at St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married on September 14, 1941. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2010, after 69 years of marriage. Together they raised 5 children. She loved her garden raising more than she could use which Evon promptly gave away to all the neighbors. She loved her flowers and was often heard saying "I want my flowers when I'm alive not when I'm dead!" Her biggest passion was baking pies. She was known as the "pie lady". She would donate pies to the EMS, the Deerfield Fireman's, Jacees, and other functions to be auctioned off raising up to $200 per pie. Her fresh raspberry jam was known around the area "as the best" which Hazel simply gave away.
She is survived by her 5 children, Judy Packard, Jim (Mary) Keller, Steve (Pam) Keller, Don (Melissa) Keller, Wayne (Lisa) Keller; grandchildren Peggy, Linda, Mark, Deanna, Dan, Tim, Jacob, Zacharey; great grandchildren, Kyle, Cassandra, Robert, Elizabeth, Haley; great great grandchildren McKenzie, Madison, Mark, Makayla; she is further survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins including family in Norway. She is also survived by her special friend Brenda Ingersol, and special niece Rosemary Keller.
She was preceded in death by her parents George and Josephine, sisters Bessie, Agnes, Myrtle, brothers Gordon, Ramon and Jerry.
The family would like to thank Melissa and Katelynn from Agrace as well as Jamie Layton, Pam and Lisa Keller for their unselfish love and care of our sweet and special Haz.
A funeral and burial service were held Saturday January 29, 2022, at St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield.
In leau of flowers consider donation to Saint Paul's Liberty luthern Church in Hazels name.