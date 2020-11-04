Keith Kahl

October 25, 2020
Cambridge, WI - Keith E. Kahl, 79, of Cambridge/Gulf Shores passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at UW-Madison Hospital.
Keith was born on June 17, 1941 in Edgerton to Lester and Louise (Larson) Kahl. After graduating from Edgerton High School he started working for Western Electric (AT & T). He married in 1962 and shared two children with his first wife. Keith worked for AT & T for 31 years and retired as director of operations in 1992. He spent over 12 years in Asia, this is where he met his current wife Georgina and were married in August of 1990.
After retirement, Keith kept busy splitting his time between Cambridge and Gulf Shores, AL. Even after retirement he continued to stay active, while in Cambridge he owned and operated a golf cart business. In Gulf Shores he worked for the city and delivered the Snowbirds Gulf Coast magazine to local business each month and set up scenery and worked spotlights for special events and shows.
Keith had a love for GOLF! And would try and golf every day if he could. One of his greatest memories was golfing with Pat Boone. Keith had many golfing buddies and many memories on and off the course.
Keith was involved with the Wisconsin Sno-Birds club in Gulf Shores attending luncheons, meetings and special events, while in Cambridge Keith was involved with the Lion's club, was a member of the Country Club and involved in many other community activities. Everywhere he went and those he met, he shared his witty sense of humor.
Keith is survived by his wife, Georgina Kahl; daughters, Lisa Schmiedel of Oshkosh, WI, Stacy (Bob) Button of Pickett WI; grandchildren, Amanda and Zach Schmiedel, Cody and Alex Button and a great granddaughter, Averi; and siblings, Larry Kahl and Linda Slater (Marc Thompson). Several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Louise Kahl; and brother, Ralph Kahl
The family would like to thank the staff at the UW Madison Hospital TLC unit for their care in Keith's final days.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private to the family. A celebration of life may be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Keith's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude's.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.