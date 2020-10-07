Audrey Kravik

September 26, 2020

Cambridge, WI- Audrey Idaline Kravik, 93, Cambridge passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, WI.

Audrey was born on March 15, 1927 in Cambridge, WI to Olaf and Jenny (Kohl) Rindahl. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1945. She married Clare Kravik on May 10, 1946 after he came home from the war. He preceded her in death in February, 2001. Audrey worked for many years at Countryside Nursing Home as a nurse's aid. Audrey and Clare enjoyed dancing and traveling in their RV.

She is survived by her children Stephen(Jean O'Brien) Kravik, Rockdale, Deborah (James) Horsfall, Cambridge, Valerie (David) Birkrem, Cambridge, Carter (Barbara) Kravik, Iron Wood, MI, Ahren (Mary) Kravik, Cambridge; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister Patricia New, Cambridge. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters Pansy and Jenny; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon. A visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am prior to the service at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Rockdale Cemetery at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their loving care of mom and the compassionate support for our family.

Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

