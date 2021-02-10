March 2, 1955 - January 28, 2021
Deerfield, WI - Steven G. Hauge, age 65, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 on his family farm. He was born in Stoughton on March 2, 1955, the son of George and Marian (Krueger) Hauge. Steve grew up on the family farm and graduated from Deerfield High School. He attended UW Whitewater. Steve was dedicated to his family farm. He loved to garden and grow produce, and share the fruits of his labor. Steve had a deep faith in Jesus and was a life member of St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church. He took pride in teaching Sunday School and caring for the flower urns. Steve loved to fish and enjoyed taking his grandson with him. He was a great dad to his son Geoff, coaching him in several sports and attending his events. Steve is survived by his son, Geoffrey (Christina) Hauge; two grandsons, Ethan and Austin; sister, Jeanene Hauge; extended relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Public visitation was held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church. Private services followed. Memorials may be made to the church. A special thank you to Pastor Holly Slater and to the St. Paul's church family, and to Steve's AA family. Please share your memories of Steve by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service of Deerfield is assisting the family. 201 Bue Street, Deerfield, (608) 764-5369.
